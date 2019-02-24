GENEVA - Barton J. "Bart" Neri, age 67, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Geneva, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Advent Health Waterman in Tavares, Florida. Bart graduated from Geneva High School and from there continued his education at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, earning a degree in Communication. He worked for many years at Burke Beverage and retired happily as the Vice President of sales. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and also was a member of the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois. Bart loved to golf, fish, cook, garden, and entertain, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Patricia "Patti" (Olson) Neri of The Villages, Florida; sons Michael (Janet Harden) of Hamilton, Ohio and Joseph (Elizabeth) of Mountain House, California; grandchildren Juliann and Thomas Neri; brothers Ron (Georgia) and Bruce (Barbara) Neri; and many other dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Prayers will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peru State College National Alumni Association & Foundation, 600 Hoyt Street, PO Box 10, Peru, Nebraska 68421 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary