Barton R. Hunsicker. Born March 2, 1929 in Lehigh County, PA. to Norman and Edith Hunsicker. Barton died March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, for 71 years. Loving father of the late Barry (Christine), and Jeffrey (Janet). Cherished grandfather of Joyce (Dan) Griggel, Dr. Christine (Sarah) Hunsicker, and Stephanie (Jay) Ezerski, and great-grandfather of Ray, Ryan and Wyatt Griggel, Jackson and Mason Ezerski, and Barry A. Hunsicker. Private interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Southminster Presbyterian Church Mission Fund or Deacon Fund, 916, East Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 For information, call 847-255-7800 or visit www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 30, 2020