Dr. Bea A. Gorton, age 73, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born July 27, 1946 in Racine, Wisconsin to Charles and Dorothy Gorton. She was a long standing member of College Church. Bea was best known as the first women's Basketball coach at IU, where she was inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame. She compiled an overall record of 79-28 (.738), the top winning percentage in school history. She is survived by her brothers Dick (Jane), John, and twin sister Patty; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Gorton. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Faithbridge Church, 212 11th Street (Corner of Main and 11th St.), Racine, WI. A private graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, Wisconsin. The family would like to express their thanks to Jeff and Laurel Pond, and the Baptista Family, for their special love and care for Bea over the years. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com
. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.