Beatrice Margaret Grigo, 91 (and 11 months), passed away peacefully in her home on May 30th. Born at home in Northampton, PA on June 22, 1928, she was the youngest of Elizabeth and Albert Mathern's five children. She and her husband, Hans Grigo, together raised three children. She enjoyed a long career at Liquid Container and had lasting relationships with coworkers. Upon retirement, Bea was an active member of her church's (Baker Memorial Methodist) choir. She was heavily involved in volunteer and philanthropic organizations, enjoyed traveling all over the world with friends and relatives and never missed her grandchildren's soccer games or gymnastics meets. In her later years, she could be found walking the Mount Saint Mary's Park in St. Charles. She was preceded in death by her sisters Martha Newhard and Elza Beisel, her brothers Bill and Fred Mathern, her husband Hans Grigo her daughter Liz Grigo, and son John Grigo. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Bob Lundeen, her three grandchildren Bob Lundeen, Maggie Deutsch and Jenny Erpelding, and three great-grandchildren, Ari Lundeen and Keaton and Ellie Erpelding. She also leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to NAMI (www.naminorthernilllinois.org) in Bea's name. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.