ROLLING MEADOWS - Ben Sparacino was born on January 25, 1938 in Chicago to Carlo and Nancy (nee Maggio) Sparacino. He died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Rolling Meadows. Mr. Sparacino was a firefighter for the City of Chicago for over 25 years. He held several positions within the Engineering Department at the Village of Arlington Heights. Ben loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. Ben is survived by his spouse of 21 years, Marilyn Pyter; children, Gina Cline, and Tammy (John) Doyle; stepdaughter, Nadine Pyter; grandchildren, Jonathan, Taylor, and Nicole Doyle and Allie Cline; several nieces and nephews; as well as his lifelong friend, Don (Carol) Karner. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy Sparacino; his parents; and siblings, Gertrude (Kurt) Kloman and Genevieve (Carlo) Maggio. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary