MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Benedict "Benny" G. Kawell, 88, is from 4-8 PM Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, PC. 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 8 PM. He was born July 24, 1931 in Chicago and died Friday January 17, 2020 surrounded by his kids at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Benny enjoyed his time outdoors including hunting and fishing with his sons. He was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed yearly trips to Daytona Beach, FL with his family. His most fulfilling times after the passing of his wife, were spent at casinos gambling with Guy (his son) and Mary Kay (Daughter in-law). Ben enjoyed an endless amount of time with his daughter Gia. He is survived by his children George Kawell, Guy (Mary Kay) Kawell, Gia (Matt Smith) Willems, his sisters Elaine Bartnowski, Gerri Bembinski, his grandchildren Cameron (Dan) Beedle, George Kawell Jr., Ellie and Nina Willems. He was preceded in death by his wife Antonetta, his daughter Ginger, brother in-laws Adam Bartnowski and Cliff Bembinski. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020