ROLLING MEADOWS - Benilde Matera, 95. Born April 9, 1924 in Italy, passed away March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dante. Loving mother of Anna Marie (Mark) Videka. Cherished Nonna of Anthony (Jenny) Videka and Danielle (Adam) Krach and Great-Nonna "B" of Kylon, Callie, Aurora and Anyka. Dear sister of the late Clara (the late Geno) Ricciardi. Fond aunt of Michael (Vicki) Ricciardi, Mary Lou (David) Merryman, Gene (Patty) Ricciardi, Frank (Laura) Ricciardi and great-aunt to many nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Benilde's name to . A Memorial Mass for Benilde will be held on a later date. Information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020