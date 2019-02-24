Benita M. Vivian (nee Lemer) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois (former resident of Elgin,] Illinois and originally of Minot, North Dakota) passed away on February 8, 2019. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fanatic, lover of Broadway shows, the band 7th Heaven, travel, festivals, and wine. Benita had a fun, loving spirit, a passion for her work at Career Education Corporation, grew and cultivated relationships with the many people that she had met as she danced her way through life with her radiant smile and beautiful eyes. She was always up for a little fun, laughter, and making memories with those she knew and loved. Benita is survived by her significant other, Robert Wersching, her two sons, Jason (Sarah), and Brent (Jemma) from her marriage to former husband, Howard Vivian. She was the loving "Nita" to her four grandchildren, Logan, Lennon, Aralyn, and Langston and stepgrandson, Jacob; the only daughter of Benjamin and Rita (nee Bruner) Lemer, sister of Robin and Lowell Lemer. Benita also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, beloved friends and co-workers. Benita was preceded in death by her brother, Ryan Lemer. In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Anthony Rizzo Foundation. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary