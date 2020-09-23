MCHENRY - Benjamin Albert Plasky, 21, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1999 in Elk Grove, IL to David Plasky and Vikki Fitzhugh. Benjamin loved hanging with friends and family playing video games and working on his cars. Benjamin is survived by his parents, David Plasky and Vikki Plasky; his brothers, Anthony Fitzhugh, Devin (Shalea) Plasky, and Cody Plasky, his nephew, Cyrus Plasky; his maternal grandmother, Joanne Martino; his paternal grandmother, Betty Plasky; his girlfriend, Miranda Deckert; their puppy, Chassis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert G. Plasky. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd.. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be private. In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.