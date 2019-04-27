Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BENNETT COPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENNETT MCLEMORE "BEN" COPLEY


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BENNETT MCLEMORE "BEN" COPLEY Obituary
Bennett McLemore "Ben" Copley, age 48, of Rochelle, IL, passed peacefully into Heaven, Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born November 14, 1970 in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Howard and Kathleen (Neace) Copley. He is survived by his parents, Howard and Kathleen Copley; nieces, Jacquelyn Drygalski, Julianne Drygalski, and nephew Steven Drygalski; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a family of loyal friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his sister Victoria Lynn Drygalski. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A funeral to celebrate his life will be 11 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Conley Funeral Home with interment to follow at Union Cemetery in Burlington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Facebook at Tibetan Mastiff Rescue Inc. Tributes may also be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find his full life story.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now