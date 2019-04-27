Bennett McLemore "Ben" Copley, age 48, of Rochelle, IL, passed peacefully into Heaven, Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born November 14, 1970 in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Howard and Kathleen (Neace) Copley. He is survived by his parents, Howard and Kathleen Copley; nieces, Jacquelyn Drygalski, Julianne Drygalski, and nephew Steven Drygalski; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a family of loyal friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his sister Victoria Lynn Drygalski. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A funeral to celebrate his life will be 11 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Conley Funeral Home with interment to follow at Union Cemetery in Burlington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Facebook at Tibetan Mastiff Rescue Inc. Tributes may also be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find his full life story. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary