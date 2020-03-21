Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
BERNADETTE NELLES
BERNADETTE E. NELLES


1924 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Bernadette E. Nelles (nee Czeszewski), age 95, passed away on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Michael W. (Coreen), Pamela B. (W. Raymond) Pasulka and Laura A. (Barry) Klor. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Prerna) Pasulka, Benjamin (Kate) Pasulka, Katie (Max) Casas, Emily (Charles) Solberg and Rebecca Klor. Proud great-grandmother of Ashna, Elizabeth, Nayana, Rutledge, Abigail, Logan and Colette. Dear sister of 7. Private services have been held for Bernadette. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
