Bernadette M. "Bonnie" Bomhack. Beloved daughter of the late Bernadette S. (nee Sterling) and Raymond J. Bomhack Sr. Loving sister of the late Raymond J. , David S. (Ellen) Bomhack, the late Mark G. (Sue) Bomhack, Mary (Terry) Neuman, Regina M. (Gary) Corkill, Tom "Luke" (Roslyn) Bomhack, Robert B. (LaRue) Bomhack, Francis X. Bomhack, and Edmund C. Bomhack. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born August 8, 1960, in Oak Park, at rest February 20, 2020 at home. Bonnie grew up in Glenview, IL, and was a resident of Des Plaines, formerly of Wheeling. Visitation Sunday 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Monday, 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Zachary Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020