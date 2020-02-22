Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church

BERNADETTE M. "BONNIE" BOMHACK

BERNADETTE M. "BONNIE" BOMHACK Obituary
Bernadette M. "Bonnie" Bomhack. Beloved daughter of the late Bernadette S. (nee Sterling) and Raymond J. Bomhack Sr. Loving sister of the late Raymond J. , David S. (Ellen) Bomhack, the late Mark G. (Sue) Bomhack, Mary (Terry) Neuman, Regina M. (Gary) Corkill, Tom "Luke" (Roslyn) Bomhack, Robert B. (LaRue) Bomhack, Francis X. Bomhack, and Edmund C. Bomhack. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born August 8, 1960, in Oak Park, at rest February 20, 2020 at home. Bonnie grew up in Glenview, IL, and was a resident of Des Plaines, formerly of Wheeling. Visitation Sunday 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Monday, 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Zachary Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
