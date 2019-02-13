Daily Herald Obituaries
|
BERNARD DEAN
BERNARD GEORGE DEAN


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MOUNT PROSPECT - Bernard George Dean, age 90, passed away February 9, 2019. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Mitchell) Dean and the late Dian (nee Bell) Dean. Loving father of Susan Dean-Baar (John), Nancy Dean-Myrda (Mark), the late Brenda Kitchka (David), Michael Dean (Brenda) and John Dean (Patti). Proud grandfather of Sara Baar-Ledford (Kevin Ledford), Alan Baar, Stephen Dean-Myrda, Therese Mlynarczyk (Steve), Timothy Dean-Myrda, Jennifer Phelan (Michael), Melissa Kitchka, Megan, Hudson, Jacob, Emma, Denali. Great-grandfather of Maddox, Mazik, Lucas, Charlotte, Conor. Fond brother of Lillian Dean and the late Raymond Dean. Memorial gathering Thursday, February 14th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Service at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 West Kirchoff Road, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Scholarship or Veterans Fund of the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 (www.enf.elks.org/tribute). For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
