Bernard "Bernie" Johnston, 87, of Elgin passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born July 2, 1931 in Elgin the son of Raymond and Theresa Johnston. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life. Bernie started his 43 year career at Dukane Corporation as an electrical technician having graduated from DeVry. Over the years he eventually became Director of Human Resources and touched hundreds of co-workers lives before retiring in January 1995. After his retirement he spent most of his time enjoying his social life in Wisconsin and Florida. He also kept himself very busy rebuilding boats, cars, and remodeling his Lakehouse in Wisconsin, which were his passion and pride and joy. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren being involved with their activities and successes. Surviving are his 5 children, Bobbie Johnston, Mark Johnston, Lori (Rod) Sink, Tracy (Rusty) Wahl, and Michael (Susan) Johnston, 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney) Ankenbrandt, Matthew Ankenbrandt, Shauna and Taylor Johnston, Keri Sink and Mark (Callie) Sink, Kyle (Elizabeth) Wahl, Eric and Kristina Wahl, and Chanse Johnston, 1 great grandson, Charlie Wahl and 1 sister Kathleen (Chuck) King. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Geraldine "Gerie" Johnston on June 27, 2010 and 1 brother, Robert Johnston. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Funeral Mass will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Rd., Waupaca, WI. 54981. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary