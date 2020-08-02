WHEATON - Bernard "Bill" Lederman passed away peacefully Friday July 24th, 2020 at age 67. Bill was known by many as a lifelong resident of Wheaton. He was a dedicated member of the local A.A. chapter, celebrating thirty years of sobriety in July. He is survived by two sisters, Mary (Mac), and Judy; his two daughters, Ginny (Steve), and Emily; his lifelong partner, Patti; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many loyal friends. He was also a devoted "Papa" to Fiona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. "Barney" and Virginia; sister, Kathy; and brother, Tony. Bill worked for the Forestry Department of Glen Ellen for 27 years. After retiring, he worked part time for Elmhurst Toyota for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with family. No visitation is planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
.