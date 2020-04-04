|
|
Bernard M. Zavada, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Spring Meadows in Libertyville. He was born January 3, 1931 in Exeter, PA and spent his early years there. Shortly after graduating from high school, Bernard served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1949 and served in Korea, receiving the Korean Campaign Medal (with one Battle Star). Bernard attended college on the GI Bill, graduating from Northern Illinois State College (Northern Illinois University). While he was at college he met his first wife, Mary, and a fellow veteran, Ross, who became his lifelong friend. The friends were members of the Veterans Club on campus and Bernard held the position of club president. Bernard taught history and intro to law at Lincoln Junior High School in Skokie, Illinois for many years. While continuing to work as a teacher, he received his Masters Degree in Education from Northeastern Illinois University. He took a break from teaching and spent some years in Las Vegas and Reno, working security at several casinos. During this interesting time in his life, he enjoyed meeting and providing security for several celebrities, including Sammy Davis, Jr. Bernard returned to Illinois and obtained a position as a history teacher at Waukegan East High School, where he taught for many years. It was there that he met a fellow teacher, Monica McMorris. Their friendship quickly bloomed and they ended up enjoying a long and happy marriage together. Bernard was a licensed pilot and he and Monica enjoyed flying locally and flying to visit family in Pennsylvania. They were avid travelers and enjoyed many road trips and cruises over the years. Bernard enjoyed classical music, opera, fast cars and college football. He was a poet and shared many of his poems with family and friends. He had an extensive library and was an intellectual, enjoying spirited discussions with his family and friends. He was a devoted grandfather and one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandsons. Bernard is survived by his two children, Cynthia (Michael) Forrest and Robert Zavada, grandsons, Kevin Forrest and Daniel Forrest, a brother, Jack (Arlene) Zavada, sister, Barbara (Rogers) Piercy, their children, and grandchildren, and his cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Monica (McMorris) Zavada, on December 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment following at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2020