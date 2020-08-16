NAPERVILLE - Bernard Marino, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, at Bria of Westmont. He was born in Chicago, IL, on August 6, 1928. Bernard is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Anna Marie (Krchov); his loving children, Diane (the late Robert) O'Connor of Naperville, IL; Michael (Laurie) Marino of Fort Myers, FL; Pauline (Jerry) Backstrom of Fort Wayne, IN; and Robert (Emily) Marino of Pittsville, WI. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard Robert Marino. Bernard graduated from Tilden Tech High School in Chicago. He was a delivery driver for Bowman Dairy Company and Marshall Field's Company in Chicago. He lived in Chicago until 1974 when he and Anna moved to Mundelein. After Bernard retired, he was a part-time delivery driver for Lee Auto Parts in Mundelein. They stayed in Mundelein until March of 2019, when they moved to Tabor Hills Supportive Living in Naperville. Bernard loved spending time with his growing family, working in his yard, lending a helping hand, watching old Western movies, reminiscing about the olden days, and cheering on all of the Chicago sports teams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
.