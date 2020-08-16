1/
BERNARD MARINO
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPERVILLE - Bernard Marino, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, at Bria of Westmont. He was born in Chicago, IL, on August 6, 1928. Bernard is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Anna Marie (Krchov); his loving children, Diane (the late Robert) O'Connor of Naperville, IL; Michael (Laurie) Marino of Fort Myers, FL; Pauline (Jerry) Backstrom of Fort Wayne, IN; and Robert (Emily) Marino of Pittsville, WI. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard Robert Marino. Bernard graduated from Tilden Tech High School in Chicago. He was a delivery driver for Bowman Dairy Company and Marshall Field's Company in Chicago. He lived in Chicago until 1974 when he and Anna moved to Mundelein. After Bernard retired, he was a part-time delivery driver for Lee Auto Parts in Mundelein. They stayed in Mundelein until March of 2019, when they moved to Tabor Hills Supportive Living in Naperville. Bernard loved spending time with his growing family, working in his yard, lending a helping hand, watching old Western movies, reminiscing about the olden days, and cheering on all of the Chicago sports teams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved