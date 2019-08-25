|
Bernard "Sonny" Morgan, 80, of Shelbyville, and formerly Orland Park, IL, passed away on August 20, 2019. Sonny was born on February 27, 1939 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Alice Stieg Lewis. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sonny enjoyed fishing, boating, collecting classic cars, and piloting his private plane. He married Shirley Jean Webb on March 24,1956. Sonny was a retired Orland Park Deputy Fire Chief, certified EMT, part-time Orland Hills Police Officer, licensed Private Pilot and member of the National Guard. Sonny is the beloved husband of the late Shirley Jean Morgan; devoted father of Helen Morgan-Huemmer (Kenny), Michael (Chrissy) Morgan, and Penny Basso (Mark); proud grandfather of Nathan Stephens (Jenny), Jennifer Freeman (Tim), Nichole Lies (Jimmy), Chasity Morgan, Wade Morgan (Kristina), Anthony Basso (Madison), Morgan Basso, Dakota Morgan, and Jack Basso; great-grandfather of 14; brother of Helen Anderson, George Lewis (Pat), Carol Hatfield (Charles) and James Lewis. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26th at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park from 4-8 p.m. An Honor Guard will be performed by the Orland Fire Department as well as a short service by Fire Chaplain, John Vogel. Burial will be Private in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to at act.alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900 or by mailing to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. For more info, visit www.orlandfuneralhome.com or call 708-460-7500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019