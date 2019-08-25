Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 West 143rd Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD "SONNY" MORGAN


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD "SONNY" MORGAN Obituary
Bernard "Sonny" Morgan, 80, of Shelbyville, and formerly Orland Park, IL, passed away on August 20, 2019. Sonny was born on February 27, 1939 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Alice Stieg Lewis. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sonny enjoyed fishing, boating, collecting classic cars, and piloting his private plane. He married Shirley Jean Webb on March 24,1956. Sonny was a retired Orland Park Deputy Fire Chief, certified EMT, part-time Orland Hills Police Officer, licensed Private Pilot and member of the National Guard. Sonny is the beloved husband of the late Shirley Jean Morgan; devoted father of Helen Morgan-Huemmer (Kenny), Michael (Chrissy) Morgan, and Penny Basso (Mark); proud grandfather of Nathan Stephens (Jenny), Jennifer Freeman (Tim), Nichole Lies (Jimmy), Chasity Morgan, Wade Morgan (Kristina), Anthony Basso (Madison), Morgan Basso, Dakota Morgan, and Jack Basso; great-grandfather of 14; brother of Helen Anderson, George Lewis (Pat), Carol Hatfield (Charles) and James Lewis. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26th at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park from 4-8 p.m. An Honor Guard will be performed by the Orland Fire Department as well as a short service by Fire Chaplain, John Vogel. Burial will be Private in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to at act.alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900 or by mailing to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. For more info, visit www.orlandfuneralhome.com or call 708-460-7500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now