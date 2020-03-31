|
LINDENHURST - Bernard Patrick "Bernie" Joyce, age 60, of Montello, WI, formerly of Lindenhurst, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Bernie was born in Chicago to Joseph and Gisela (Holst) Joyce on June 4, 1959. He graduated from Grayslake High School in 1977 and became a computer machinist; he retired after 30 years of faithful employment at MHS (now known as TVH). Bernie married Barbara Smith in Fox Lake, IL on November 11, 2000 and together they raised their family in Lindenhurst until 2016, when they relocated to their home on Buffalo Lake. Bernie was an avid outdoorsman, fishing whenever possible. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan; always cheering on his beloved Cubs and Bears. Bernie loved his family and was very proud of them. Bernie leaves behind his wife of almost 20 years, Barb and four sons, Patrick (Amy) of Milwaukee, Jeremy and Joshua both of Lindenhurst and Jordan (Shay) Shulda of Wonder Lake, IL. He is also survived by his mother, Gisela (Don) Smith and two grandchildren, Patrick Jr. "Paddy" and Winnie as well as siblings, Kevin and Kris Joyce. Bernie is further survived by brothers-in-law, Steve (Julie) Smith, Jeff (Kari) Harris and Bill Kruder and sisters-in-law, Jen (Dan) Cavenaugh and Andi Harris; as well as several nieces, nephews and many dear friends especially: Jim Marschke, Brian Lacy and Glenn Harrison. Bernie is preceded in death by his father, sister, Karen Kruder and in-laws, Jim and JoAnn Harris. A celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later date. Please go to the Crawford Funeral Home website for updated service information. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020