Bernard Swiontek, 86 died peacefully and gracefully at home surrounded by family. Bern was born on March 7th 1933 in Chicago. He attended Lane Tech and Schurz H.S. before graduating from University of Illinois with a business degree. He was the loving husband of Janet. Beloved father of Linda, Craig, Lisa (Ginger) and Tom (Angela). Proud grandfather to Brook and Georgia. Bern served in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955. He was the former President of the Lake Park School Board. He also served as President of the Twinbrook YMCA in Schaumburg. He enjoyed travel, golf, his friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Bern was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Sally and his sister, Barbara Hosselt. Donations can be sent to Lurie Children's Hospital or the . A visit with the family (9:30am) and a funeral mass (10:30am) will be held at St. Walter Church, 130 W. Pine Ave. in Roselle on Friday, February 21st.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020