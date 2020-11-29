1/1
BERNARDA C. "NIVIA" HERNANDEZ
Bernarda "Nivia" C. Hernandez (nee Miranda), 85, of Brookfield, WI, went to the Lord peacefully at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice on November 24, 2000, in Milwaukee, WI. She was a former resident of Palatine for 55 years. Visitation will be held from 9 am-10:30 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine followed by a funeral mass at 11 am St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. The burial will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Nivia is survived by her daughter, Lisette Hernandez, of Brookfield, WI, and her son, Dan Hernandez (Denice) of Island Lake, IL; grandchildren, Alex Mueller (Beth), Brianna Hernandez, and Matthew Hernandez; Sister, Dr. Zoraida Cornejo (Andres) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Daniel Hernandez; her mother, Fela Miranda; her father, Francisco "Paco" Miranda; and her sister, Marta Alvarez, all of Sagua la Grande, Villa Clara, Cuba. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association. For information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or www.Ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
