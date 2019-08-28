|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Bernell Christiansen (nee Arney), originally from Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2019 in McKinney, TX. Bernell was born in Chicago, IL on Aug. 1, 1927. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jim ) Underwood of McKinney, TX, Cindy (Craig) Darling of McKinney, TX, Anita (Bill) Annen of Arlington Heights, IL; her sister, Loretta Hamilton (Jack Cohen) of Naples, FL; brother, John (Cindy) Arney of Oswego, IL; 12 beloved grandchildren; 10 precious great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including her niece and dear friend, Mrs. Judy Panagakis of Arlington Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sons, Jack and Richard William. A memorial celebrating her life and her lasting impact on all those who loved her will be held in early 2020, date to be announced.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019