Bernice Alexeyuk (Bea Alex) (nee Jesionka), age 93, passed away October 19, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side at Heritage Health in Mendota. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota assisted the family. Bernice was born in Chicago on June 6, 1926 to Frank and Adeline (Kabat) Jesionka. She graduated from Wells High School in Chicago. She went on to work at I.S. Berlin, where she met and later married Frank Alexeyuk on May 24, 1947. Bernice was a long time member of Acacia Park Lutheran Church, Norridge, IL until she moved to Mendota, IL. Bernice enjoyed the game of golf. She was on a ladies league for many years. While living at Stonecroft Village in Mendota she enjoyed the weekly Lutheran services. For most of her life she was a wife, mother and homemaker which she loved doing and did very well. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Thomas) Smith and Margaret (Rocco) D'Alessandro; daughter-in-law, Sandy; grandchildren, Nicole (Scott) McCloud, Mark (Kristen) Smith, Thomas II (Kelly) Smith, Deanna D'Alessandro and Brent Alex, and great-grandchildren, Scottie, Mia, Thomas III (Trip), Mitchell and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Dan; beautiful infant daughter, Barbara; and her sister, Celia Held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mendota Area Senior Services (MASS) in Mendota.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019