BERNICE GRABARCZYK

BERNICE GRABARCZYK Obituary
Bernice Grabarczyk (nee Lenkaski), age 83. Beloved wife of the late Donald Grabarczyk; loving mother of Gary (Maria), Cynthia (James) Miller, Sharon (John) Gargul and Michele Hornstrom; cherished grandmother of Christine, Stephanie, Rebecca, James, Thomas, Timothy, Jonathan, Jeffrey, and Nicole; great-grandmother of Hailey; dear sister of Irene (Wes) Duszak and the late Jerome Lenkaski; sister-in-law of Darlene Nichols; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Memorials may be made to . Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
