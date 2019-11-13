|
MC HENRY - Bernice L. Duffy, age 90, died on October 26, 2019, at The Cottages of Fox Lake. She was born on February 20, 1929, in Dana, IN to Carl and Lucetta (Price) Snodgrass. Prior to her retirement in 1991, Bernice worked for the Lake Zurich Police Department for a decade as a dispatcher. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bingo, needlework, and was an expert antiquer. Bernice was a cat lover and had no trouble making friends. Survivors include her daughter, Bernita "Anita" (John) Van Stralen; grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicole, and Ryan; great grandchildren Scarlett, Vivienne, and Harrison; as well as many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her son Kevin. Friends and neighbors may gather on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. A sharing of memories will follow to celebrate Bernice's life. In lieu of flowers, it was Bernice's wish for memorials to be directed to Transitions Hospice. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019