Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
BERNICE M. JOHNSON

BERNICE M. JOHNSON Obituary
PALATINE - Bernice M. Johnson, 88. Beloved wife of the late Roland Johnson. Adored mother of Richard Johnson, Judy (Carmen) Cortese and the late Daniel Johnson. Loving grandmother of Charles (Katy) Johnson and Daniel Cortese. Adored great-grandmother of Kenzie and Sloane. Dear sister of James (Janet) Glugla and the late William, Norman, Gladys, Helen, Thomas and Jacob. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a full life enjoying her time spent with family, friends, and neighbors. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bernice's name to Meadows, 3250 S. Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, March 24th, 3-8 PM. Funeral Monday, March 25th, 9:30 AM Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St. Thomas of Villanova Church for Mass at 10 AM. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
