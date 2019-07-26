|
MT. PROSPECT - Bernice M. Rajchel, nee Such age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rajchel; loving mother of Rose Marie (W. Randall) Jordt, Mary (Garrett) DeLucca and the late Dolores (the late Robert) Grottola: cherished grandmother of Sheryl, Karyl, Raymond, Rachelle, Cherilynn, Martine, Joseph, Jr. and Brandon; great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of Evelyn Malocha and the late Emma Wisniewski, Joseph Such and Edward Such; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice was an active volunteer for 25 years at St. Cecilia Parish, Mt. Prospect. Bernice's family would like to thank the staff at Church Creek for their dedicated care. Visitation Sunday July 28, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday July 29, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd., (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019