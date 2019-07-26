Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Rd., (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Rd., (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNICE RAJCHEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE M. RAJCHEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNICE M. RAJCHEL Obituary
MT. PROSPECT - Bernice M. Rajchel, nee Such age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rajchel; loving mother of Rose Marie (W. Randall) Jordt, Mary (Garrett) DeLucca and the late Dolores (the late Robert) Grottola: cherished grandmother of Sheryl, Karyl, Raymond, Rachelle, Cherilynn, Martine, Joseph, Jr. and Brandon; great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of Evelyn Malocha and the late Emma Wisniewski, Joseph Such and Edward Such; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice was an active volunteer for 25 years at St. Cecilia Parish, Mt. Prospect. Bernice's family would like to thank the staff at Church Creek for their dedicated care. Visitation Sunday July 28, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday July 29, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd., (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now