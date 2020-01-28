|
|
ROSELLE - Bernice M. "Bonny" Wisniewski (nee Niedbalski), 92, of Roselle since 1962, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born May 22, 1927, in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell; loving mom of Karen (the late Dan) Gurski, James (Colleen), David (Paula), Mary (Jim) Rimer and the late Susan (David) Moseley; cherished grandma of 16 and great-grandma of 7; dear daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (nee Gajewski) Niedbalski; kind sister of the late Dennis (Adelyne) Niedbalski and loving cousin and aunt to many. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (¼ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Prayers Saturday 10:00a.m. going to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30a.m. No services Friday. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020