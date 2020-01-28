Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNICE WISNIEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE M. "BONNY" WISNIEWSKI


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNICE M. "BONNY" WISNIEWSKI Obituary
ROSELLE - Bernice M. "Bonny" Wisniewski (nee Niedbalski), 92, of Roselle since 1962, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born May 22, 1927, in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell; loving mom of Karen (the late Dan) Gurski, James (Colleen), David (Paula), Mary (Jim) Rimer and the late Susan (David) Moseley; cherished grandma of 16 and great-grandma of 7; dear daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (nee Gajewski) Niedbalski; kind sister of the late Dennis (Adelyne) Niedbalski and loving cousin and aunt to many. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (¼ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Prayers Saturday 10:00a.m. going to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30a.m. No services Friday. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -