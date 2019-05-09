|
Bernice Michalak, 96, a resident of Round Lake, IL, passed away May 1, 2019 in Gurnee, IL. She was born November 13, 1922 in Chicago, IL to Thomas and Honorata Zucek. She was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church in Grayslake, IL. Bernice is survived by her son-in-law Robert Kerpec, her grandsons Bob and Brian Kerpec, and her great-grandsons River, Caden, and Nathan Kerpec. A visitation and funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:00am with the funeral mass commencing at 11:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019