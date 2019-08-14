|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Bernie was born on May 20, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Samuel and Harriet (nee Lofquist) Roser. He died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan. Bernie grew up in the Rogers Park neighborhood, was a graduate of Loyola University, served in the Army, and worked as a buyer at Montgomery Ward for most of his career. An avid reader and golfer, he will also be lovingly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and love of travel. Bernie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (nee Collier); his children Denise, Craig (Linda), Natalie (Keith) Prusko, Missy; his eight loving grandchildren; and sister Diane (James) Tucker. Visitation will be held 10:00am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 until the 11:00am Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 North Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow. Bernie passed peacefully knowing that the ones who love him will miss him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, or Friends of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019