BERT M. LEMIEUX
1929 - 2020
GRAYSLAKE - A funeral mass for Bert M. Lemieux, 90, is 11 AM Saturday September 19, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church 455 N. Benton, Palatine. IL. 60067. Masks are required at church. A private interment at All Saints Cemetery will follow. Bert was born November 11, 1929 in Chicago and passed peacefully surrounded by his family September 15, 2020. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. His passion was fishing. Most of all he loved his family very dearly. Bert is survived by his loving children Michael (Deborah) Lemieux, Jeanine (Scott) Ellison and Christine (John) Crowcroft, his grandchildren , Melissa, Melanie, Mark, Matthew (Halie) and Daniel, Colin and Catie, 4 great grandchildren and his brother Robert "Bobby" Lemieux. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Frances. In lieu of flowers donations to Save-A-Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Rd. Grayslake, IL. 60030 in honor of his feline companions. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
