Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille St.,
Mt. Prospect, IL
PALATINE - Bertha Hartmann, nee Aho, age 95, formerly of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late William Hartmann. Loving mother of Bill (Jane), the late Peggy, and Richard (Noi). Cherished grandmother of Billy (Erin) Hartmann, Becky (Andrew) Murphy, and John (Janey) Hartmann. Great grandmother of Cian and Davin Murphy, and Parker and Makayla Hartmann. Dear sister of Robert (the late Marion) Aho. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, February 9th, 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille St., Mt. Prospect. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019
