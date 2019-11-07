|
ELGIN - Beth A. Markham-Cobb, 55, passed away Nov. 2, 2019 at her home after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 17, 1963, in Elgin the daughter of Alvin and Barbara (Gurke) Markham. Beth was a bus driver for School District U46 for several years. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children, Amanda Wisdom, and Colton Cobb; grandson, Jacob Cihak; siblings, Darwin (Earlita) Markham, Ralph (Renee) Markham, and Roger and (Sami) Markham; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Randy Dees. A Memorial Service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. John's UCC, 11821 E. Grant Hwy., Harmony with Rev. David Bateman officiating. Refreshments will be served immediately after the services in the basement hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the Beth Cobb Trust, 46W979 Country Lane, Virgil, IL 60151. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019