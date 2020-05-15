|
|
Beth Ann Hohl, 53, went to our Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was a resident of Clearbrook, a place for People with Disabilities. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Frances Hohl, her grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. Beth is survived by her siblings, Jan, Bryan, and Jeff (Joy), along with many cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Please visit Beth's Tribute Page at grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020