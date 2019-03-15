Daily Herald Obituaries
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
BETH S. SHAW Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Beth S. Shaw, 43, peacefully passed away at home Wednesday, March 13, with her loving family at her side. Beth was the beloved daughter of Kathy M. and the late James E. Shaw (2016); the loving mother of Trevor J. Ferrin; the loving life partner of Brandon Burger; dear sister of Bridget (Joe) Minogue and Katie (Mike) Rowley; beloved aunt of Erin, Connor, Nolan, and Gavin; a friend to many and loved by all. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel Service Monday at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of owers a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and savings fund for Beth and Trev. A link can be found at grovememorialchapel.com. For more information, 847-640-0566 https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-and-savings-fund*pc=em_co_shareflow_m&rcid=r01-155257799175-d50a1deba9584a13
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
