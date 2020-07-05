Bethanne Ruth Walz - Speaker, Writer, Adventurer, Mother - age 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 4th, 2020 after an 18-month long fight with cancer. Born in Elgin, Illinois on Valentine's Day, Beth came into the world with a courageous attitude, giant smile and a natural knack for making friends. Starting her life off with a bang at age three, she was featured in the Elgin newspaper for being the youngest kid to learn to ride a bicycle. Competitive by nature, Beth was an all-star softball pitcher and captain of her cheerleading team. Since then, she had an unwavering sense for adventure. As an avid traveler, Beth explored and photographed over 100 countries and all seven continents. She rode reindeer in Mongolia, floated down the Egyptian Nile, played with penguins in Antarctica, went on an Animal Safari in Kenya, backpacked Australia, trekked on Elephants in Thailand, scuba dived in Jamaica, hiked in the Galapagos, walked the Great Wall of China, cruised the Mediterranean sea, and climbed 18,000 feet to Everest Basecamp -- just to name a few. She did this while having two children and completing six graduate degrees,including her Juris Doctorate, LLM and a Masters in Creative Writing. Beth dedicated her life in a pursuit to motivate others, whether it be through her tireless work as a criminal defense attorney, her inspirational teachings as a professor, or as the founder of Adventure Woman (a website dedicated to featuring current and historical independent women who are pioneers, ground-breakers and fearless adventurers). Beth's wish to everyone would be: Dream, Explore, Conquer - and remember me with a smile. Beth is leaving behind her parents, Gene and Gail Gomersall Walz of Iola, WI; two daughters, Bryanna McNamara of Los Angeles, CA and Augustine Westaway of Tampa, FL; her sister, Jeanine Walz of Bend, OR; her brother, John Walz of Gainesville, FL; and her nephew, Riuk Evoniuk of Portland, OR. Memorial services will be postponed due to Covid-19.







