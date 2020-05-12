|
SCHAUMBURG - Betsy Krause, 71, passed away on May 5, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born June 28, 1948 in Jackhorn KY. For the last 10 years, she bravely fought breast cancer. She was a member in Church of Christ, Schaumburg IL. Her favorite activities included: traveling, cooking, yard work, gardening, spending time with family and giving back to the communities. She loved the beauty in flowers and had an extraordinary green thumb. She always gave from the heart and never expected anything in return. She always spoke her mind and we knew where we stood at all times. She loved to laugh and bring smiles to those near her. She was a "Social Butterfly" and made friends with everyone she met and would have a lasting impression on them. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date in Schaumburg, IL and final resting place will be Jackhorn, KY at the Potter Family Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Myrtle Potter; and sisters, Louise Newman and Patricia Medlock. She is survived by her husband, Charles Krause; daughter, Kimberly Findlay (Michael) of Brentwood, CA; grandson, Tyler Findlay of Schaumburg; two sisters, Victoria (A.K.A. Sissy) Potter of Jackhorn, KY and Patsy Watts (twin sister) of Bean Station, TN; one brother, Paul (Sonja) Potter of Jackhorn, KY; and a host of nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. When you see a flower blooming, there is a smile from Betsy in Heaven.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2020