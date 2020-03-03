|
Bette Jayne Monteith, 98, born June 27, 1921 to Eva Myrtle Pilcher and William August Schmitz, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the past year. Bette was a longtime resident of Elgin, Illinois. Born at St. Joseph Hospital, attended Garfield Grade School and then Elgin High School where she graduated in 1939. She went on to attend St. Joseph School of Nursing and graduated in 1942 as a Registered Nurse. In 1943 she married Darrel Edmund Monteith, her high school sweetheart, while he was home on leave from the Army Air Force during WWII. Bette accompanied her husband, living and working as a nurse on several military bases during his tour of duty in the Army Air Force. They eventually returned to their home town of Elgin, IL where they raised their five children; Terrence, Darrel, Douglas, Bruce and Eva. Bette returned to work as a surgical nurse at Sherman Hospital where she retired from her career in 1995 at the age of 74. At the age of 90 she moved to the Greens of Elgin where she resided until February of 2019. Bette was preceded in death by her husband Darrel, sons Terrence, Douglas and Bruce and grandson Michael. She is survived by her son Darrel of Santa Paula, CA, daughter Eva (Mark) Middendorf of Santa Fe, NM and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, IL on Thursday March 5, 2020, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., with burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020