WEST CHICAGO - Bette L. Akin (Smith), age 77, of Batavia, and a former longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1942 in Peoria, IL to John and Juanita (Tucker) Smith. Bette worked for many years for the DuPage County Sheriff's office. She was a member of American Legion Post 300 Auxiliary and former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #432. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and visiting her relatives on the family farm. Bette is survived by her granddaughters, Michelle and GiGi; grandson, Luigi; great-granddaughter, Alessandra, the love of Bette's life; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sons, James "Rusty" and John Akin; sister, Rose Ann (late Joseph) Genovesi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. Prayers on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and proceed to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago where Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at River Hills Cemetery in Batavia. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020