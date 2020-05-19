Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
BETTE RUTH DAVIS


1923 - 2020
Bette Ruth Davis, 96, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Libertyville. She was born July 28, 1923 in Rochester, IN, was a former 56-year resident of Algonquin, living at Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake for the past 14 years. She was a member of the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich. Bette enjoyed painting portraits of people and animals and also loved to ride horses as she and her husband raised, bred and trained quarter horses. Surviving are 2 children, Richard Davis and Carole (Rev. Dr. Tim) Erickson; 4 grandchildren, Taylor and Amanda Davis and Douglas and Angela Erickson; 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Davis. A visitation will be from 4 until time of services at 6 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will be at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. Memorial contributions can be made to the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church, 60 Quentin Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020
