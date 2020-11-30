1/1
BETTIE JEAN SYKES
1930 - 2020
WAUCONDA - Bettie Jean Sykes, 90, of Wauconda and formerly of Naples, FL and Schaumburg, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Bettie, daughter of Ralph and Hattie Sykes (Schamun) was born at Aunt Nellie's house in Wheaton, IL on January 17, 1930. Bettie is survived by her Children: Al, Glen, Trudy, Kurt and Rock and their loved ones, and Siblings: Ralph (Joy) and Bob and loved ones, and Grandchildren: Joshua (Brittany) and Kylie and Great Grandson: Miles. Bettie is preceded in death by her Parents and Sons: Neal Wolf and John Sharon, and Siblings: Dora, Edward, Joan, Ruth, Joyce and Raymond. Mom worked as a homemaker, cook and long-term housekeeper at Friendship Village in Schaumburg, until retirement. She immensely enjoyed designing and assembling her bead mats and was well-known for gifting bead mats to family members, caretakers, and many acquaintances she made along her life's journey. Mom started the family tree and diligently pursued the never-ending project, which will be treasured for future generations. Mom will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Family would like to thank the staff at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 North Main Street, Wauconda, IL 60084. Information: 847-526-2115 and online condolences, please visit www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
