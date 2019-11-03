|
|
Betty Ann (Sobeski) Link passed away on October 15, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. She grew up in Elmwood Park and was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Pankratz) Sobeski. She is survived by her siblings, James (husband of Claire) and Kathy Sobeski, as well as her five children, Peter Link, Lori Tate, Jon Link, David Link and Jennifer Heck. Her 12 grandchildren brought her much joy as did her many nieces and nephews. As a dedicated homemaker, Betty enjoyed cooking, baking, art and music and is fondly remembered for her charitable generosity, kind spirit and sense of humor. For many years, Betty volunteered at church. Her relationship with Christ was very important to her, and she loved to share it with children through Vacation Bible School. She had a lovely alto voice and as a young woman, performed with various choral groups including Kurt Kaiser at Moody Bible Institute. She will be interred at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago, in the Sobeski family plot. Memorial gifts can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019