|
|
Betty Ann Natzke, 88, of Lake Zurich, Illinois, formerly of Pontiac, passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1:16PM at Cedar Lake in Lake Zurich. Her funeral will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Dr. Jay D. Carr officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac, IL. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:00AM until the hour of services. Betty was born on March 16, 1931 in Helena, Arkansas, the daughter of Julien and Mattie Mae (Gill) Collomp. She married Arnold E. Natzke of Pontiac, Illinois, on August 26, 1961, in Memphis, Tennessee. Betty is pre-deceased by her husband Arnold, her parents Julien and Mattie Mae Collomp, her in-laws George and Florence Natzke, her sister Julia Stuppy and husband Frank Stuppy, and brothers Robert Collomp and Roy Collomp. Betty is survived by her son David and his wife Jill Natzke of Mundelein, Illinois, and one granddaughter, Cydney Elizabeth Natzke, and brother, Larry and his wife Beverly Collomp of Jackson, Tennessee, sister in-law Sherry Collomp of Camden, Tennessee, sister in-law Betsy Collomp of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Betty was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University earning her undergraduate degree and she received her Masters degree in teaching from the University of Arkansas - Fayetteville. She spent time teaching abroad for the Air Force and lived in a number of beautiful countries including Japan, Spain, Turkey and England. She met the love of her life, Arnold, in Turkey and they were married in August of 1961. She moved to Pontiac, Illinois in 1961 and began teaching elementary school. She later became a school case worker for the Livingston County Special Services Unit where she touched the lives of many children and their families until her retirement. Betty was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Pontiac where she taught children's Sunday school for many years until she moved to Northern Illinois in 2012 when she became a member of the United Methodist Church of Libertyville. Memorials can be made to the Illinois Chapter. This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019