DEERFIELD - Betty B. Burton, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with her daughter, Betty Burton, by her side. Betty's strength, courage, and wit will live on in all of those whom her heart touched. Born August 11, 1928 in Richmond, VA, Betty traveled extensively supporting her husband during his military career. She and her family relocated to the Chicago area in 1966, residing at Fort Sheridan until her late husband, Colonel George Burton, retired. Betty had a successful 20-year career as the Director of Patient Accounts at Highland Park Hospital, retiring in 1988. She then served as the Accounts Director at Pro-Pak, Inc. Surviving are her daughter, Betty Burton, son-in-law, Mitch deLong, and granddaughter, Lauryn Pelley, of Chapel Hill, NC. Also surviving are her daughter, Linda Lange, grandson, Burton Ingram, and great-granddaughter, Kendall Ingram, of Waukegan, IL. Heartbreakingly, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Burton in 2013. Surviving are his three children, Brandon Burton, Ami Dodd (Burton), and Riley Burton, and their children. For information, please contact the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL, 847-362-3009. Please share a memory of Betty at www.burnettdane.com. Memorial Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Senior Services of Lake County, IL (116 N. Lincoln Avenue, Round Lake IL 60073, 847-546-5733).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019