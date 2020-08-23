ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Betty Barten passed away August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Erich Barten for 57 years. Loving mother of Donna Marie Barten and Thomas Barten. Dear sister of Ann (Richard) Ries. Fond aunt of Jami (Brian) Hay. Betty was a longtime bus driver for District 57, District 26, and Grand Prairie. Visitation Wednesday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12:00 noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
