1/1
BETTY BARTEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Betty Barten passed away August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Erich Barten for 57 years. Loving mother of Donna Marie Barten and Thomas Barten. Dear sister of Ann (Richard) Ries. Fond aunt of Jami (Brian) Hay. Betty was a longtime bus driver for District 57, District 26, and Grand Prairie. Visitation Wednesday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12:00 noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved