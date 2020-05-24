Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY SKOGLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY E. SKOGLUND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY E. SKOGLUND Obituary
Betty E. Skoglund passed away May 13, in Arlington Heights, IL, age 94. She was a Registered Nurse. She was married to the late Evert for 42 years. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Carol) Skoglund, Ellen (Drew) Boettcher and Donna (Tom) Tanel, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials to NEHI Research at nehiresearch.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Rush Alzheimer's Memory and Aging Project, and Cremation Society of Illinois. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -