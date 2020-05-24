|
|
Betty E. Skoglund passed away May 13, in Arlington Heights, IL, age 94. She was a Registered Nurse. She was married to the late Evert for 42 years. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Carol) Skoglund, Ellen (Drew) Boettcher and Donna (Tom) Tanel, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials to NEHI Research at nehiresearch.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Rush Alzheimer's Memory and Aging Project, and Cremation Society of Illinois. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020