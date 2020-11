Betty Gumz, age 97, of Palos Park, IL, passed away November 13, 2020. She was born November 23, 1922, in St. Louis, MO. Betty was a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL, a devoted member of the 1st Presbyterian Church, and an avid quilter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Robert. Betty is survived by her two sons, Jim (Wendy) of Palatine, IL and Roger (Lynn) of Rochester Hills, MI; her grandchildren, Shelby, Alex, Chris (Jill), and Tim; and great-grandchildren, Shealynn, Anna, and Aiden. Service was private.







