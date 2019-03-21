Betty Halle, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2019. She was born Oct. 1, 1928 in Prairie View and has been a Wildwood resident since 1970. Betty and her late husband farmed in Wauconda for 25 years, were members of the Farm Bureau and she later became a waitress at the Country Squire Restaurant and Brae Loch Country Club. Surviving are 4 children, Judith Palmer, Bonnie (Richard) Otis, Arthur (Patsy) Halle, Jr. and Kathy Halle; 4 sisters, Lillian, Nancy, Lorraine and Dolores; 3 brothers, George, Robert and Richard; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2010, by her sisters, Ruth, Dora and Louise and her brother, Herbert. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday, March 24 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25 with interment following at Highland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary