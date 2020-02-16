Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
BETTY IRENE GARMS


1931 - 2020
BETTY IRENE GARMS Obituary
Betty Irene Garms, nee Burkell, 88, born January 16, 1931, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. Betty is survived by her daughters, Karen (the late Stephen) Adams, and Kris (Mark) Saia. Loving grandmother to Bianca (Mark) Valintis, Dan (Gianna) Adams, Bryan Adams, Kevin Adams, Jarrett (Jennie) Saia, Drew (Lauren) Saia, and Eric (Kensi) Saia. Great-grandmother to Kylie, Myles, Katie, Gwen and Jake. Loving aunt to Jean-Pierre and Denise Bernier and Barbara Marsh. Loving friend to many. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard W. Garms; and sons, John and Michael Garms. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Memorial visitation Monday, February 24, 9 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of the Memorial Service at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Funeral info, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
