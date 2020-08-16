1/1
BETTY J. BROWN
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Betty J. Brown (nee Price), 90, of Elk Grove Village for 55 years. She was born in Chicago and passed away Aug. 14 peacefully at her home. Betty was a special education pioneer, and after raising her family she was a substitute teacher. Betty was a 33 year volunteer for Meals on Wheels, longtime committee volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center and a member of Prince of Peace United Methodist Church. She was the beloved wife of Orville E. for 68 years; loving mother of Mary S. (James) Pergander, Jane E. (Daniel) Evans and Amy L. (Robert) Fillmore; cherished grandmother of Kristin (Ben) Viirre, Becky Evans and Dan Evans, Laura (Kyle) Anders, Nick, Sammie, and Ellee Fillmore, and great-grandmother of Tessa Anders. Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Prince of Peace Methodist Church. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
